Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley upped their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTRK opened at $26.03 on Monday. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

