Ooma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ooma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler expects that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $362.75 million, a PE ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

