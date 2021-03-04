OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Down 5.9%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 7,265,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,475,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $42.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

