Oppenheimer Comments on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.