Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.