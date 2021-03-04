Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OPT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34. Opthea has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $37,107,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

