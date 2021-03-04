OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.