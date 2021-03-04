ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given New $9.25 Price Target at Roth Capital

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $9.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 594,614 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

