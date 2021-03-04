Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

