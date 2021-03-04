Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

