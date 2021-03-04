Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

