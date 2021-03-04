Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,731 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

