Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 716 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

OKE stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

