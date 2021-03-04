Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 824 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $70,007,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

