Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

