Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

ORE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$316.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,554,300. Also, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

