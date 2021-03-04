Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 203.5% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orezone Gold stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

