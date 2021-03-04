Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) to Issue €0.03 Dividend

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OGN opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.74 ($0.05).

In other Origin Enterprises news, insider Helen Kirkpatrick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,406.58).

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

