OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite Sells 4,310 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $240,799.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KIDS opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

