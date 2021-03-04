Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Down 10.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) were down 10.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 2,731,706 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,412,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Specifically, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIC. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The firm has a market cap of $125.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

