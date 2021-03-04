Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,539,000 after buying an additional 126,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $38,583,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.