Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

