PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,310 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of PACCAR worth $95,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

