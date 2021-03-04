Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 446 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

ADP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

