PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $58.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

