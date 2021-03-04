Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 3,894,416 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.