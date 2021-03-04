Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $343.76 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average is $301.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $45,945,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.