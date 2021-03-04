Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 147,510 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,510 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of SkyWest worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

