Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 157,098 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 474.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lumentum worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $3,569,780 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

