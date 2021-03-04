Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.17. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

