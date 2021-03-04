Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,697 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Popular worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Popular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 18.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

