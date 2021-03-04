Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in General Motors by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,122,000 after buying an additional 1,751,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.