Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,550 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

