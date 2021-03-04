Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 191.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

