Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,170.57.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,275.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,973.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

