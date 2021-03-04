Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 402.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,512 shares of company stock worth $1,532,623. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.79.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

