Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 145,602 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of BOX worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

