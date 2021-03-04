Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,872 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,129,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $21,906,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average of $180.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

