Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,542 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,542 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Regal Beloit worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

