Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pandion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAND opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

