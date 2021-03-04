Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,362. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.