Parnassus Investments CA Has $418.21 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,551 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $418,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.62. 19,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

