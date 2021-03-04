Parnassus Investments CA Has $865.56 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Cerner comprises approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.60% of Cerner worth $865,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 88,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,703. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

