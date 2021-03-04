Parnassus Investments CA Invests $10.15 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $3,118,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.61. 12,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,007. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.73.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

