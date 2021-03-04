Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.23% of SBA Communications worth $70,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,937. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,594.29 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.84 and its 200 day moving average is $288.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

