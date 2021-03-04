Parnassus Investments CA Sells 162,982 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,982 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $158,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

