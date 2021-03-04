Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Separately, Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

PSN traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 997,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after buying an additional 111,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Parsons by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,617,000 after buying an additional 157,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,194,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after buying an additional 154,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

