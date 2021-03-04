Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 20,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,823. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

