Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $21.85. Passage Bio shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

