Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

